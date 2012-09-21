Euro up versus dollar, sterling near 5-month high

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Friday with traders reporting buying by Middle East investors, while sterling also rose to a near five-month peak after UK borrowing numbers were not as bad as expected.

The euro rose to $1.3032 on trading platform EBS, triggering reported stop loss orders above $1.30.

Sterling rose to a near five-month high of $1.6298, with traders reporting stop loss orders above $1.63. It hovered very close to its 2012 high of $1.6304.