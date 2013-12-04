FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Euro falls to two-month low against Swiss franc
December 4, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Euro falls to two-month low against Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say October and not December in para three)

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday on steady selling by hedge funds and after euro zone data highlighted an uneven recovery in the currency bloc.

Traders said some of the franc’s strength could also be related to positioning before next week’s Swiss National Bank policy meeting, at which it is likely to reiterate its commitment to the euro/Swiss peg of 1.20 francs.

The euro fell to 1.22615 francs, its lowest level since early October and down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered on the break below 1.2270 francs. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

