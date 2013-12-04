CORRECTED-Euro falls to two-month low against Swiss franc

(Corrects to say October and not December in para three)

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday on steady selling by hedge funds and after euro zone data highlighted an uneven recovery in the currency bloc.

Traders said some of the franc’s strength could also be related to positioning before next week’s Swiss National Bank policy meeting, at which it is likely to reiterate its commitment to the euro/Swiss peg of 1.20 francs.

The euro fell to 1.22615 francs, its lowest level since early October and down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered on the break below 1.2270 francs. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)