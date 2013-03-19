FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits fresh three-month low vs dollar, yen up
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits fresh three-month low vs dollar, yen up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in more than three months against the dollar on Tuesday, while the greenback dropped below 95 yen, with traders citing various negative speculation about Cyprus and therefore the broader euro zone.

For instance, traders cited reports from Market News International saying Cyprus’s finance minister had submitted his resignation.

The euro fell as low as $1.2874, the lowest since late November, while the dollar hit session lows versus the safe-haven yen at 94.71.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
