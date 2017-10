NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The euro dropped further against the dollar and yen on Thursday after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and a downgrade to the region’s growth and inflation forecasts boosted expectations of an interest rate cut.

The euro fell as low as $1.2963 on Reuters data, the weakest since Nov. 29. It was last at $1.2966, down 0.8 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro lost 1 percent to 106.68 , having hit as low as 106.58 yen.