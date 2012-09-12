Euro rises to 2-month high against yen, Aussie firms

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest in more than two months against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after Germany’s Constitutional Court allowed the euro zone’s new bailout fund to be ratified under certain conditions.

The euro rose to 100.460 yen on EBS trading platform, its strongest since July 4.

More gains could see it target the late June high of 101.63 yen. However, traders said its rise could be limited due to reported Japanese exporter offers around 100.50 yen.

The higher-yielding Australian dollar also rose to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar of $1.0500, tracking broad gains in riskier assets and currencies.