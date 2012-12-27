FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro extends gains vs yen to hit highest level since Aug 2011
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Euro extends gains vs yen to hit highest level since Aug 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains to hit its highest in nearly 17 months against the yen on Thursday as speculators and investors sold the Japanese currency on expectations of further aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The euro was also higher against the dollar, trading 0.4 percent higher at $1.3280 on steady buying by macro funds amid waning concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.7 percent to 114 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since August 4, 2011 when it hit a peak of 114.16 yen.

The dollar was also trading near a two-year high against the yen at 85.82 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.