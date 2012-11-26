FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises to 7-month high against yen on hopes for Greece
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Euro rises to 7-month high against yen on hopes for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to its highest level against the yen since April, buoyed by hopes that Greece will secure further funds to meet its debt obligations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was confident a deal could be reached to release aid to that country, while the French finance minister said an agreement was close as euro zone finance ministers prepared to meet later on Monday.

The yen also remained pressured by expectations that the Bank of Japan will be pushed to take more drastic monetary easing steps.

The euro rose as high as 107.10 yen on trading platform EBS, the single currency’s highest level since late April, and last traded at 107.04 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.