Euro rises to 2-week high versus struggling yen
March 8, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Euro rises to 2-week high versus struggling yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency under broad selling pressure from long term investors on expectations of aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next month.

The euro was up 1 percent on the day at 125.67 yen its highest level since Feb. 20 with stop loss sell orders triggered above 125.35 yen, traders said.

The dollar was also up 0.9 percent at 95.67 yen, its highest level since Aug. 2009 as investors position for a robust rise in U.S. jobs numbers.

