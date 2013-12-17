FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Euro rises after German ZEW survey beats forecasts

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday after a closely-watched survey of German economic sentiment came in well above expectations.

The euro rose to $1.3774 from $1.3764 beforehand, after a reading of 62 from the ZEW economic sentiment indicator, well above forecasts of 55 and above the previous month’s 54.6.

The ZEW’s current conditions index was 32.4, also above forecasts and the previous month’s reading.

While economic data from the euro zone has been mixed, the euro has been boosted against the dollar in recent weeks by tighter liquidity conditions.

