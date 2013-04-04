FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro recovers from 4-1/2-month lows vs U.S. dollar
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Euro recovers from 4-1/2-month lows vs U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded from 4-1/2-month lows against the dollar on Thursday to trade little changed, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his commitment to keeping the euro zone intact.

Draghi said those speculating about a euro zone break-up vastly underestimate the political capital invested in the euro. He added that he does not envision Cyprus leaving the euro zone.

Analysts also said that while his earlier comments seemed to suggest a rate cut is on the agenda, Draghi did not follow through.

The euro was last flat on the day at $1.2851, after plunging to 4-1/2-month lows at $1.2745.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.