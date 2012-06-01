FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises versus dollar, hits session high
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Euro rises versus dollar, hits session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro rallied from a 23-month low against the dollar on Friday as traders booked profits on bets in favor of the dollar following a weak U.S. jobs report.

The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2456 on Reuters data, almost two cents above its early low of $1.2286. It last traded at $1.2421, up 0.5 percent on the day.

The jobs data raises the risk of the Federal Reserve engaging in further easing measures, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.

“That’s a reason to cover your long dollar positions,” he added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.