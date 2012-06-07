FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises above $1.26 again as stocks climb
June 7, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

Euro rises above $1.26 again as stocks climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as U.S. stocks moved higher.

The euro last traded at $1.2608, up 0.3 percent on the day but below the session’s high of $1.2625, according to Reuters data.

The Dow Jones industrial average last traded up 1 percent. U.S. stocks were buoyed by China’s central bank, which cut lending and deposit rates. The surprise move was an effort to rejuvenate economic growth and raised investors’ appetite for riskier assets, including the euro.

