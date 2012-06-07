Euro rises above $1.26 again as stocks climb

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as U.S. stocks moved higher.

The euro last traded at $1.2608, up 0.3 percent on the day but below the session’s high of $1.2625, according to Reuters data.

The Dow Jones industrial average last traded up 1 percent. U.S. stocks were buoyed by China’s central bank, which cut lending and deposit rates. The surprise move was an effort to rejuvenate economic growth and raised investors’ appetite for riskier assets, including the euro.