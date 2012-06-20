FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises vs US dollar, climbs to session high
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Euro rises vs US dollar, climbs to session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The euro reversed early losses and rose to a session high versus the dollar in volatile trade on Wednesday as investors reassessed a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The euro rose to $1.2743 on Reuters data and was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.2722.

The Fed said it would extend “Operation Twist,” an effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones, a move widely expected by market participants.

“The initial read of the Fed statement was somewhat less dovish than many expected because they didn’t really hint at any additional QE measures,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“On second look, maybe the market is thinking they are flagging some deflationary risks that we’re seeing as well as having left the door wide open to another round of QE if conditions get worse,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.