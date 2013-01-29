FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro breaks above resistance, hits 14-month high
January 29, 2013

Euro breaks above resistance, hits 14-month high

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the dollar on Tuesday, breaking above key resistance to hit a 14-month high.

The euro rose as high as $1.3490 according to Reuters data, the highest since Dec. 2, 2011. It was last at $1.3481, up 0.2 percent on the day.

It rose above major resistance at $1.3486, its 2012 high. Next key targets include $1.3492, the 50 percent retracement from the high in May 2011 to the low in July 2012 and the psychologically important $1.35 level, traders said.

