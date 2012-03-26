FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits highest against dollar in three weeks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

Euro hits highest against dollar in three weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The euro hit its highest against the dollar in three weeks and the dollar slid to a three-week low against the Swiss franc on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the world’s biggest economy needs to grow faster to bring down unemployment.

The euro currency rose to as high as $1.3316, its highest since March 2, according to Reuters data. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dipped as low as 0.9045, its lowest since March 2 as well.

Bernanke “is being dovish and sort of downplaying the pace of labor market improvement we’ve had so far,” said Sean Incremona, an economist at 4Cast Ltd. in New York.

That, in turn, supported views that U.S. monetary policy would remain in place for some time and fanned hopes that markets could yet see another round of quantitative easing from the Fed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.