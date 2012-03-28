FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits session low vs dollar - Reuters data
March 28, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 6 years

Euro hits session low vs dollar - Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The euro hit a fresh session low against the U.S. dollar o n W ednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. data and cautious remarks from European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann.

The euro reversed gains early to fall to as low as $1.3297 , according to Reuters data.

Weidmann on Wednesday said that the euro zone is likely to see more divergent economic development for the next few years.

In addition, new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in February.

