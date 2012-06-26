FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro slides to more than 2-week low vs dollar
June 26, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Euro slides to more than 2-week low vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro extended declines against the dollar to hit its weakest in more than two weeks in late morning trade on Tuesday.

Spanish bond yields jumped and hopes faded that a European summit later in the week would resolve the region’s escalating debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2440 on Reuters data, the lowest since June 8 and breaching support at the June 12 low of $1.2441. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2464. The next downside target is the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
