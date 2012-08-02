FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro erases gains vs dollar to hit session low
August 2, 2012

Euro erases gains vs dollar to hit session low

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The euro surrendered gains versus the dollar to hit a session low in choppy trade on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for bold action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2182 on Reuters data, a one-week low and more than 2 cents below an earlier four-week high above $1.2404.

The euro was last at $1.2190, down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the yen, the euro slid as low as 95.22 yen and last traded down 0.6 percent at 95.27 yen.

