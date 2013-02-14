FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls to three-week low versus dollar
February 14, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euro falls to three-week low versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar on Thursday, falling around 1 percent on the day after data showed the euro zone economy contracted more than expected in the final quarter of last year, leaving the bloc in recession.

Traders said comments from European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio on negative interest rates being a possibility also weighed on the single currency.

The euro fell to $1.3320, its lowest level since Jan. 24. Market players said stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below Monday’s low of $1.3325.

