RPT-Euro rises to 2-month high vs dollar
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Euro rises to 2-month high vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The euro rose broadly on Friday as Spanish 10-year bond yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May, helped by a European Central Bank plan to to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.

The single currency rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.2670 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July.

The euro also climbed to a six-month high of 1.2130 Swiss francs, spurred on by market speculation the Swiss National Bank may be considering raising the 1.20 floor in euro/Swiss.

Data showed SNB foreign exchange reserves rose at a slower pace in August, showing the bank needed intervene less to defend the floor.

Sterling rallied in line with other riskier currencies against the dollar and hit a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5960.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
