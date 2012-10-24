Euro hits one-week low vs dollar, stocks fall after German Ifo

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The euro hit a one-week low against the dollar and European shares turned negative on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected German Ifo survey added to signs of slowing growth in the euro zone’s biggest economy.

The single currency fell to 0.4 percent on the day to $1.2932, its lowest level since Oct. 15, from $1.2963 before the data.

The dollar index rose to a two-week high of 80.112.

Europe’s FTSEurofirst 300 turned negative, trading down 0.2 percent at 1,087.13 points by 0801 GMT.