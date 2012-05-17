Euro drops to 4-month low vs buoyant dollar

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh four-month low against the dollar on Thursday as worries about the solvency of some peripheral euro zone banks mounted, adding to concerns about a possible exit by Greece from the currency bloc.

The euro fell to $1.26670 on EBS, its lowest level since mid-January, breaking past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680, and putting it on course for a test of the 2012 lows of $1.2624.

The relatively safe-haven dollar also rose to a four-month high against the Swiss franc rising to 0.94816 francs on trading platform EBS.