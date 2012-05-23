Euro extends losses to fall to 21-month low vs dollar

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses to drop to a 21-month low against the dollar and a 3-1/2 month trough against the yen on Wednesday as investors added to bearish bets on worries about a Greek exit and scepticism about an EU summit.

The euro fell to $1.2615, its lowest level since August 2010, and down 0.44 percent on the day, with traders citing reported option barriers at $1.2600.

The euro fell more than 1 percent against the yen to 100.16 yen, its lowest since early February with investors worried about the euro zone preferring the safety of the U.S. dollar and the yen.