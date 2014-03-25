Euro falls as ECB Weidmann says negative rates could stem firm currency

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a day’s low on Tuesday after European Central Bank governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said negative interest rates would be more appropriate to use to counter a higher exchange rate.

Weidmann also added that it was not ‘out of the question’ for the ECB to buy bank assets to fight deflation, in a softening of the German central bank’s strict stance on the issue.

The euro was down 0.2 percent $1.3805, having risen to around $1.3840 after a mixed German Ifo survey. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)