GRAPHICS-Weak yen/strong Nikkei offers template for euro zone investors

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - A slide in the euro coinciding with a rise in euro zone stocks in the first week of the ECB’s money-printing programme has drawn comparisons with what happened when the Bank of Japan unleashed its own bond-buying stimulus.

The euro has fallen 3 percent this week against the dollar, plumbing 12-year lows below $1.05, as the European Central Bank began asset purchases that will eventually help pump a trillion euros into the euro zone economy. At the same time, euro zone stocks rose nearly 1 percent, taking their gains so far this year to 17 percent.

“The situation is identical to what has taken place in Japan, when investors like foreign players sold the yen and bought stocks,” said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo.

“Under ECB’s easing, prospects for euro zone shares are good while the euro looks bleak. Selling the euro and buying shares becomes a natural combination,” Fukaya added.

The BOJ began its $1.4 trillion quantitative easing programme in April 2013 and enhanced it in October 2014. The yen has since shed almost 24 percent against the dollar while Tokyo’s Nikkei share average has jumped 60 percent since the programme was launched, hitting a 15-year peak on Friday.

That trend -- a lower currency boosting local stocks and vice versa -- is likely to gather momentum in the euro zone and will offer a template to hedge and macro funds, with early flow data already suggesting that many are keen to take advantage. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC -- Nikkei and dollar/yen and euro stocks and euro/dollar

here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch data shows demand for European equity funds and exchange traded funds has gained momentum this year with inflows of $36 billion so far, against outflows from the United States of $47 billion.

“Inflows to Europe (are) strongly mimicking inflows to Japan after the BOJ announcement,” the bank said in a note on Friday.

Investors say a weaker euro, which many now expect to hit parity against the dollar for the first time since 2002, will boost the earnings of European exporters.

“We’re experiencing a sort of ‘Japanisation’ of the European market, with a strong negative correlation between the currency and equities just like the one between the yen and the Nikkei,” said Nicolas Cheron, market analyst at FXCM in Paris.

“The drop in the euro has played a major role in the stock rally in Europe in the past few months even before QE was launched, and now, with short positions on the euro reaching extreme levels in the short term, European stocks look vulnerable to a pull-back if the currency bounces.” (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokoyo; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)