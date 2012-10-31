FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits three-week low versus Swiss franc
October 31, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Euro hits three-week low versus Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a three-week low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, with some market players citing expectations of increased repatriation flows from deleveraging by Swiss bank UBS as a factor boosting the franc.

The euro fell to 1.2074 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since October 11.

Nomura currency strategist Geoff Kendrick said in a note he expected UBS would shrink both its non-Swiss franc assets and liabilities, but assets were likely to be cut faster.

“As a result CHF buying pressure from the banks is likely to re-start, in our view,” he said.

Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag

