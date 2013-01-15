FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits 13-month high versus Swiss franc
January 15, 2013

Euro hits 13-month high versus Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 13-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis receded, prompting investors who had bought the Swiss currency as a safe haven to cut their positions.

The euro rose around 0.4 percent on the day to 1.23865 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-December 2011.

Several major banks have revised their euro/Swiss forecasts higher in recent days, with one U.S. investment bank targeting 1.30 francs. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)

