Euro rises to 4-month high versus weak Swiss franc

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-month high against a weak Swiss franc on Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries about a euro zone debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.2525 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-January.

The Swiss franc also rose to a 9-month high against the dollar of 0.9714 francs, rising past a reported option barrier at 0.9700 francs, with investors buying the U.S. dollar on the back of improved data in the world’s largest economy.