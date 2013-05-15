FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises to 4-month high versus weak Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

Euro rises to 4-month high versus weak Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-month high against a weak Swiss franc on Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries about a euro zone debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.2525 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-January.

The Swiss franc also rose to a 9-month high against the dollar of 0.9714 francs, rising past a reported option barrier at 0.9700 francs, with investors buying the U.S. dollar on the back of improved data in the world’s largest economy.

Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jessica Mortimer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.