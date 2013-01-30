FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to 21-month high versus yen
January 30, 2013

Euro rises to 21-month high versus yen

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 21-month high against the yen on Wednesday, with the single currency bolstered by easing worries about the euro zone and renewed investors flows into the region’s assets.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to 122.95 yen, holding just below a reported option barrier at 123 yen.

Earlier, the euro rose to a 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3516, with near term resistance seen near its 200-week moving average of $1.3526.

Traders cited an option barrier at $1.3525.

