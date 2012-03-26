FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro jumps 1 pct vs yen - Reuters data
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Euro jumps 1 pct vs yen - Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday on views U.S. monetary policy would stay loose for a while yet and hopes euro zone officials are ready to approve a boost to the region’s financial firewall.

The single currency rose to as high as 110.54 yen before more recently trading at 110.46 yen.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the world’s biggest economy needs to grow faster to get unemployment down further.

His remarks came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her nation is prepared to allow the 200 billion euros in funds already committed by the bloc’s temporary bailout fund to run in parallel with the 500 billion euros in its permanent successor.

