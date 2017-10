NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The euro climbed 1 percent against the yen to its highest since July 18 o n Friday after French leader Francois Hollande and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, said after a phone call they are determined to do all they can to safeguard the euro.

The euro was last up 1 percent at 97.05 yen after climbing as high as 97.07 yen.