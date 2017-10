LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Monday, on steady selling by Japanese exporters and leveraged investors after the common currency hit a four month high earlier in the day.

The euro fell to a session low 107.841 yen, well below a four-month peak of 109.95 yen with near term support seen at its 200-day moving average of around 107.05 yen.