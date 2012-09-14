Euro rises to three-month high versus yen

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a three-month high against the safe haven yen on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary easing that fuelled demand for perceived riskier currencies.

The euro climbed to 101.586 yen on trading platform EBS, rising past reported stop loss orders at 101.50 yen, to its highest level since June 21.

Traders said model funds buying the dollar against the yen also contibuted to broader weakness in the Japanese currency. The dollar was last up 0.6 percent against the yen at 77.94 yen.