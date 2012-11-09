Euro falls to one-month low versus yen

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-month low against the yen on Friday as leveraged investors sold the single currency amid worsening growth prospects in the euro zone.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to 100.99 yen, its lowest level since Oct. 11 with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered below 101.00 yen.

The dollar was also weaker against the yen, trading 0.2 percent lower on the day at 79.29 yen, its lowest in more than a week.

The safe-haven yen is generally sought after during times of financial stress and uncertainty about a global economic recovery.