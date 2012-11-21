FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to 6-1/2 month high against yen
November 21, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euro rises to 6-1/2 month high against yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the Japanese yen on Wednesday to hit a 6-1/2 month high on speculation of more monetary easing in Japan and as politicians stepped up efforts to find a solution to the debt crisis in Greece.

The euro rose to 105.235 yen, its highest level since early May. Traders cited an option barrier at 105.50 yen. The euro’s gains against the yen helped it to pare losses against the dollar. It was last trading at $1.2787 off a session low of $.2736.

The Australian dollar also rose to a 7-1/2 month high against the yen of 85.35 yen as the yen came under broad selling pressure.

