Yen rises broadly vs euro and dollar
February 8, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Yen rises broadly vs euro and dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency strengthening on doubts about whether the new Japanese administration will be able to appoint a central bank governor who will pursue aggressive monetary easing.

The euro was also weighed down after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi hinted at concern about its recent rise.

The single currency fell as low as 124.19 yen, with traders reporting selling by Asian investors.

U.S.-based investors were reportedly selling the dollar against the yen, pushing the greenback down nearly 1 percent to a session low of 92.715 yen.

