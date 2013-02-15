FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops to 2-week low against firm yen
February 15, 2013

Euro drops to 2-week low against firm yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-week low against the yen on Friday as investors cut bets against the Japanese currency before a G20 summit in Moscow and on reports the Bank of Japan may get a new chief who is less inclined to pursue aggressive easing.

The euro fell to 123.10 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since late January and down 0.7 percent on the day. Investors fear that Japan can be singled out for criticism at the G20 summit for driving its currency lower.

The euro was weaker against the dollar with real money investors cited as sellers. The single currency was down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3336, not far from a three-week low of $1.3315.

