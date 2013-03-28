Euro falls to one-month low against Japanese yen

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-month low versus the yen on Thursday as the single curency was weighed down by concerns of capital outflows from the euro zone.

Cypriot banks open for the first time in almost two weeks and there are some concerns of run on deposits. That along with political problems in Italy and poor German employment data dragged the euro against the Japanese currency.

Rising yields of Slovenian bonds also weighed on the euro.

The euro fell to 119.745 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day, its lowest since Feb. 27 dropping past stop-loss orders at 119.90 yen.