Euro climbs to more than three-year high versus yen
April 11, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Euro climbs to more than three-year high versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro hit a more than three-year high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains as the Japanese currency came under broad pressure from the Bank of Japan’s radical easing programme.

The euro rose around 0.3 percent on the day to 130.835 yen, its highest level since January 2010.

Gains against the yen helped the euro rise 0.4 percent to a one-month high against the dollar of $1.31325.

The dollar also dropped to a six-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.92825 francs.

