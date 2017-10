LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 4-1/2 month high against the yen on Tuesday, tracking a move higher in the dollar against the Japanese currency after a rise U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for the yen.

The euro climbed 0.3 percent to 110.71 yen, its highest level since Oct. 31 when the Japanese authorities last intervened in the currency markets, after breaking through resistance at its 100-week moving average at 110.55 yen.