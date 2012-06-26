FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops to two-week low vs yen
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Euro drops to two-week low vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-week low against the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as peripheral bond yields rose and expectations receded for any durable solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a European Union summit later this week.

The euro fell to 99.04 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level in two weeks and down 0.5 percent on the day.

The latest drop came after Spain sold short term debt at the cost of yields at their highest level since November amid waning demand from the country’s struggling banks.

