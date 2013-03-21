FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops 1 percent versus yen
March 21, 2013

Euro drops 1 percent versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Thursday, hurt by gloomy economic data out of the eurozone and which has kept alive risks of a prolonged recession.

The euro fell to 122.88 yen, holding just above its 55-day moving average of 122.68 yen.

The yen’s gains could run out of steam with traders awaiting a news conference from new Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda and deputy governors Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso.

They are widely expected to signal aggressive easing of monetary policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
