FOREX-Euro pare losses vs dollar on U.S. homes resales data
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Euro pare losses vs dollar on U.S. homes resales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The euro pared earlier losses against the dollar on Monday as a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. existing homes sales in January raised doubts about the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates this summer.

The euro was last $1.13350, down 0.4 percent after hitting a U.S. session high at $1.13365 in reaction to the latest home resales data, according to EBS trading platform.

The greenback added most losses versus the yen, last traded donw 0.1 percent at 118.850 yen.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday U.S. home resales dropped to their lowest level in nine months last month at an annualized rate of 4.82 million units. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

