NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The euro extended its gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left benchmark U.S. interest rates unchanged and announced a new bond-buying program to help stimulate the U.S. economy.

The euro traded to a fresh intra-day high of $1.3077, up more than 0.45 percent on the day and its best level in nearly a week.