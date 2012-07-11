Dollar hits fresh 2-year high vs euro after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to fresh two-year highs against the euro on Wednesday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank was open to additional asset-buying but only if U.S. economic conditions worsened.

“There were no additional indications for the course of future Federal Reserve policy in the minutes of last month’s FOMC meeting,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.

The euro hit a fresh two-year low of $1.2211 after the minutes and was last at $1.2220, down 0.3 percent.