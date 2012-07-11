FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits fresh 2-year high vs euro after Fed minutes
July 11, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar hits fresh 2-year high vs euro after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to fresh two-year highs against the euro on Wednesday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank was open to additional asset-buying but only if U.S. economic conditions worsened.

“There were no additional indications for the course of future Federal Reserve policy in the minutes of last month’s FOMC meeting,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.

The euro hit a fresh two-year low of $1.2211 after the minutes and was last at $1.2220, down 0.3 percent.

