Dollar gains against the euro and the yen in Fed's wake
June 19, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar gains against the euro and the yen in Fed's wake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar reversed earlier losses and rose against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee said it sees the downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor market as having diminished since the fall. .

The FOMC also said it would keep up its current $85 billion a month in bond purchases with no indication it would scale back.

The euro last traded at $1.3354, down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with $1.3403 before the rate announcement. The dollar was at 95.81 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day, compared with 95.19 yen before the Fed decision.

