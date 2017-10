NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended earlier losses versus the yen early Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth in the first quarter expanded at an annualized pace of 2.5 percent, slower than economists had projected and stoking worries about a deceleration in the second quarter.

The dollar last traded 0.94 percent lower against the Japanese currency at 98.32 yen, according to Reuters data.