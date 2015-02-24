FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro turns flat as Eurogroup OKs Greek plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Euro turns flat as Eurogroup OKs Greek plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The euro turned flat against the dollar on Tuesday, paring earlier losses after news the Eurogroup approved Greece’s reform plan, which was required for Athens to receive a four-month extension on its bailout.

The six-page proposal pushed back on campaign promises from Greece’s new government to halt privatizations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum wage, and pledged to consult partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.

In early New York trading, the single currency hit a U.S. session high of $1.13415 before slipping to $1.13210, down 0.1 percent on the EBS trading system. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.