FOREX-Dollar adds gains after pending home sales data

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly added to earlier gains versus the euro and yen on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected 3.4 percent rise in domestic pending home sales in April supported the view of a spring revival in the housing market.

The dollar reached a session high against the yen at 124.460 yen on the EBS trading platform before subsiding to 124.195, up 0.4 percent from its U.S. close on Wednesday.

The euro fell to a session low at $1.08670. It last traded down 0.05 percent at $1.08990. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)