NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The dollar extended declines against the yen on Wednesday in the wake of data showing U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low.

The dollar fell to a session low of 78.85 yen after the data, a three-and-a-half month low. It was last at 78.88 yen, down 0.7 percent on the day.